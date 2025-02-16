Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Decreases By 13.2%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

FNWB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. 22,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 941,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.