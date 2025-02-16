Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Rises By 37.5%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Genius Group Stock Performance
Shares of GNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.97.
About Genius Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.