Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Rises By 37.5%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Genius Group Stock Performance

Shares of GNS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

