Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Rises By 9.7%

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF by 326.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZZ traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,021. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of -606.51 and a beta of 2.84.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

