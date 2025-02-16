Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Expands By 42.0%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,600 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 632,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Haier Smart Home Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:HRSHF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 9,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

