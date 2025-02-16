Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Expands By 42.0%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,600 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 632,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.
Haier Smart Home Trading Down 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:HRSHF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 9,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Haier Smart Home has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.50.
About Haier Smart Home
