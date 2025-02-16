Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Grows By 29.7%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $234.12. 1,672,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $236.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

