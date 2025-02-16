Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Drops By 23.1%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,653. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.