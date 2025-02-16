Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Drops By 26.8%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $24.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
