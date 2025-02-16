Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Drops By 26.8%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $24.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.