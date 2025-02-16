Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Increases By 39.4%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MariMed Trading Up 12.4 %
MariMed stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 415,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,315. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MariMed has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.34.
About MariMed
