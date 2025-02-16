Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Increases By 39.4%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MariMed Trading Up 12.4 %

MariMed stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 415,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,315. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MariMed has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.34.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

