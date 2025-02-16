Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Drops By 33.9%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 796,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,270.0 days.
Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance
MIMTF remained flat at C$15.59 on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52 week low of C$15.59 and a 52 week high of C$20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.44.
About Mitsubishi Materials
