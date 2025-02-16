Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Drops By 33.9%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 796,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,270.0 days.

Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance

MIMTF remained flat at C$15.59 on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52 week low of C$15.59 and a 52 week high of C$20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.44.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

