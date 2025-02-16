Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Increases By 24.6%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,648,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 1,323,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 749.3 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance
Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.66.
About Mitsubishi Motors
