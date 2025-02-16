Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Increases By 24.6%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,648,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 1,323,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 749.3 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

