Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Declines By 21.9%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
New Age Metals Stock Up 8.0 %
OTCMKTS NMTLF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,297. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
