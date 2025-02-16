Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Declines By 21.9%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

New Age Metals Stock Up 8.0 %

OTCMKTS NMTLF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,297. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

