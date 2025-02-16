Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Grows By 48.9%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NN Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. NN Group has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.