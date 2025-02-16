Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Grows By 48.9%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NN Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. NN Group has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $25.49.
About NN Group
