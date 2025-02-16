Short Interest in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Decreases By 20.8%

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OAKUW remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

