Short Interest in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rises By 17.2%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,436. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $293.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 521,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 827,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 490,034 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 240,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 524,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 209,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.