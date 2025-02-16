Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Declines By 25.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 29,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,033. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

