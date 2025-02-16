Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Expands By 37.4%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of PENMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 1,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

