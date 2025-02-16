Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Drops By 27.1%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Sunday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

PRPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,660,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

