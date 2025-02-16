Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Drops By 25.0%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Scientific Industries Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS SCND opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.25.
About Scientific Industries
