Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Drops By 25.0%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scientific Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SCND opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

