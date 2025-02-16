Short Interest in Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Grows By 37.4%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Sernova Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:SEOVF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Sernova has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

