Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Drops By 24.3%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,348,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 1,782,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 9,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.16.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.