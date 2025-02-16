Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Drops By 24.3%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,348,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 1,782,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.
Spartan Delta Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 9,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.16.
About Spartan Delta
