Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Increases By 33.6%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

IHD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 84,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 133,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94,848 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

