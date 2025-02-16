Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Declines By 18.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Willow Biosciences Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of Willow Biosciences stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,565. Willow Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Willow Biosciences
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.