Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Declines By 18.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Willow Biosciences Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,565. Willow Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.