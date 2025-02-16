Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML) Grows By 47.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.92% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QSML stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.00.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (QSML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QSML was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.