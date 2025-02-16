Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 519.0 days.

Sixt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $81.70 on Friday. Sixt has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

