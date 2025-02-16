Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of SEYMF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.