Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.04. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 155,000 shares trading hands.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 14.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Insider Transactions at Solstice Gold

In related news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Company insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

