Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $3.77. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 9,444 shares changing hands.

Separately, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at $3,101,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 56,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sono-Tek by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

