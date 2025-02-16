Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.65. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 111,651 shares changing hands.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$180 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation.

