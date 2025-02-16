Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.17 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

