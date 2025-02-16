Spinnaker Trust Has $360,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,999,000 after purchasing an additional 548,728 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after acquiring an additional 73,246 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 582,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after acquiring an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter.

MGV opened at $131.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

