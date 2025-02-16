Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 7.6 %

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Shares of SCBFF opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.75. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

