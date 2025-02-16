Stanich Group LLC Invests $10.21 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Stanich Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stanich Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $81.87 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $85.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

