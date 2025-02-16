Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) traded down 14.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 139,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stellar AfricaGold
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.