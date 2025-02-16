Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.92% of Old Second Bancorp worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 134.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rocks Patti Temple bought 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $100,068.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,299.41. This trade represents a 43.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

