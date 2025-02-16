Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys 86,200 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.88% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $100,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,432.16. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 4,705 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,690. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

