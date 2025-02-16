Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $187.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $209.72 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 25.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

