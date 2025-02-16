Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2,147.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,054 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

