Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3,401.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ithaka Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

