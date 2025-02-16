Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $122.91 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

