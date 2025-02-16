Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Financial Analysis

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Creative Medical Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $9.92 million 33.69 -$111.57 million $0.63 2.59 Creative Medical Technology $10,000.00 829.50 -$5.29 million ($3.80) -1.25

Creative Medical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Creative Medical Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taysha Gene Therapies and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 306.44%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -229.67% -106.36% -49.16% Creative Medical Technology N/A -63.05% -60.42%

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Creative Medical Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

