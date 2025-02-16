Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.8% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

