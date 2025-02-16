Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $142.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.