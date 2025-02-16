Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL) Short Interest Update

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MNTL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188. Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

The Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (MNTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, concentrating on companies engaged in addressing disorders of the central nervous system and mental health worldwide. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

