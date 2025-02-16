Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci Sells 6,059 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,059 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $484,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. This represents a 11.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tempus AI Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of TEM opened at $89.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 1,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair downgraded Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

