Terrance Barry Coughlan Sells 50,000 Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

Terrance Barry Coughlan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 23,500 shares of Amarc Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$16,450.00.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

CVE AHR opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$146.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.92.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.