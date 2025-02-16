Tharisa (LON:THS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.51 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 58.01 ($0.73). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.74), with a volume of 128,234 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.
Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.
