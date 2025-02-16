The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 2.7 %

Allstate stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.