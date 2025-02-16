The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

