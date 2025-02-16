The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.31 and traded as high as $14.69. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 48,230 shares.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Insider Transactions at The Mexico Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

In related news, CEO Alberto Osorio purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,588.35. The trade was a 14.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

