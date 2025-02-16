Top Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – February 14th

Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, and Tempus AI are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to shares or investments in companies that operate in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, hospitals, and healthcare services. These stocks are affected by factors such as advancements in medical technology, government regulations, and consumer demand for healthcare products and services. Investors may consider healthcare stocks as part of a diversified investment portfolio due to the potential for growth and stability in this sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.89. 9,639,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,271,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,213,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313,411. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. 18,787,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,616,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

